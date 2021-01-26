Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

VRTS stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $239.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.21.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

