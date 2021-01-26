Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

