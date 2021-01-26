Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.62 on Monday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

