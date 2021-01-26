Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.20 ($207.29).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €158.64 ($186.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.59. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €179.50 ($211.18). The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

