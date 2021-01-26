Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 202.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.