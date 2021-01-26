VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

