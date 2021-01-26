Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,108 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,601,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,972. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

