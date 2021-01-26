Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,271. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

