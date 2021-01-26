Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.