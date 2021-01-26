Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
