Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.