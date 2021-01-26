Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (SU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA: SU) recently:

1/22/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) was given a new €140.50 ($165.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €125.35 ($147.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

