Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Welltower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after buying an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.