WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

SMWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.90) on Thursday. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,552 ($33.34). The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.36.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

