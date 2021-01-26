Williams Financial Group Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

