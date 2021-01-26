Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 19,403,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,599,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.
