Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 19,403,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,599,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.