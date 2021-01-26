Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX opened at $20.75 on Friday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,467,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,549,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Xerox by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.