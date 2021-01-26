XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.56

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and traded as high as $36.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 570,182 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £70.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

In other XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) news, insider Iain Balchin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

