XTX Markets LLC Buys New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,132.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,897,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,019,243.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,831 shares of company stock valued at $16,602,407 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.