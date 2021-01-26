XTX Markets LLC Buys Shares of 1,854 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.79.

Shares of PANW opened at $360.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.