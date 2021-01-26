XTX Markets LLC Invests $352,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 0.7% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,906 shares of company stock valued at $68,324,410. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.