XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

