XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

