XTX Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.