XTX Markets LLC Purchases New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 692,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.