XTX Markets LLC Raises Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

XTX Markets LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies comprises about 0.9% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. XTX Markets LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

