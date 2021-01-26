XTX Markets LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,172,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

KLIC stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

