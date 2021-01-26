yearn.finance II 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00128916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00276239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037930 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

