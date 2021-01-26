YFValue Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue token can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072305 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00068611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038109 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.