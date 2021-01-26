Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $132.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $118.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $521.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $524.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.18 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

8X8 stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,714. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,385 shares of company stock worth $2,960,403. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

