Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.48 Million

Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $72.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $72.57 million. Everbridge posted sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $268.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $268.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $337.12 million, with estimates ranging from $331.84 million to $342.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

EVBG traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 348,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $87.78 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $34,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,824 shares of company stock worth $3,905,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 98.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after acquiring an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 133.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 3,073.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Everbridge by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

