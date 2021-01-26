Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPM stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,067,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407,025. The firm has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 29,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

