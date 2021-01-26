Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

LDOS stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 352.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

