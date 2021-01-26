Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.69. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

VNO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 54,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.73 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

