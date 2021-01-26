Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $53.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.89 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $29.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $187.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.63 million to $188.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $248.93 million, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $253.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -547.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

