Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report sales of $91.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.88 million to $92.17 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $367.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.34 million to $368.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $373.80 million to $387.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Regional Management stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,061.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Regional Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

