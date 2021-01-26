Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $171.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.90 million and the highest is $172.03 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $218.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $714.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $715.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $682.15 million, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $683.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. PGGM Investments raised its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,602,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $95.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.