Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the highest is $97.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of -$1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,330.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $251.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $260.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $446.31 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $463.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.98. 49,294,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,984,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.