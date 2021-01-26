Zacks: Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.66 Million

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $666.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.80 million to $743.62 million. Incyte posted sales of $579.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

