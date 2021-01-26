Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report $32.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.54 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.14 million to $135.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.48 million, with estimates ranging from $132.38 million to $136.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.59. 22,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

