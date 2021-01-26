Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

HGEN stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,089. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $5,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.