Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.