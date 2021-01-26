Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Halma stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

