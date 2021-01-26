Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 126.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

