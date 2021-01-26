Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to “Strong-Buy”

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRA. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Kraton stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $988.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kraton by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.