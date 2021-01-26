Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

ZEON remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Zeons has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

