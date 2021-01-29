$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,689,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,935,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,237 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,943,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 93,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 83,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

