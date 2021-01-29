17,115 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 209,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

