$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $18.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $18.41 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 million, a P/E ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

