1,853 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,589,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

ZTS stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.