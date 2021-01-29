3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

